Ontario financial planner intends to ‘retire a little earlier’ after $12M lottery win

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A man from Peterborough, Ont., thought his big lottery win was an error when he checked his ticket online.

The OLG reports Bradley V. won the $12-million prize from the Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw held on June 6.

The 47-year-old purchased his ticket on the OLG’s website and discovered his win while checking emails on a Sunday morning. He thought a notification from the OLG to log into his account was an error.

“I logged into my OLG.ca account to investigate further and thought there had to be a mistake,” he said. “I put on my reading glasses and checked the information again. Eventually, I realized it was legitimate and the win was real. I was in disbelief and couldn’t focus for the rest of the day.”

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The father of three shared the exciting news with his children by showing them screenshots of the winning ticket.

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“Their mouths dropped open in shock,” he said. “They were completely speechless.”

He said his mother’s reaction was equally unforgettable.

“She was overwhelmed by the news and said, ‘I have to pinch myself. I must still be dreaming.'”

Despite the multimillion-dollar prize, Bradley says he plans to continue working as a financial planner. However, the win will give his family greater financial security and give him the freedom to retire earlier than expected.

“I hope to retire a little earlier than planned so I can spend more time enjoying life with my family,” he said.

Bradley plans to use the money to support his family and is also considering purchasing a new vehicle, with an Audi or BMW at the top of his wish list.

It was the second-straight weekend a winning Gold Ball draw was won in the Peterborough area after a woman from Cavan won $16 million from the May 30 draw.