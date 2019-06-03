RCMP Collision
June 3, 2019 10:14 pm
Updated: June 3, 2019 10:24 pm

RCMP dog-unit SUV collides with semi, crash closes Kelowna highway

Highway 33 has been shut down near Loseth Road in Kelowna following a serious collision between an RCMP SUV and a semi.

The SUV broadsided the semi as it turned into a driveway as both vehicles traveled east on Highway 33, according to a witness.

The SUV was traveling in the right lane, the semi in the left lane, according to the witness.

The police officer behind the wheel of the SUV was removed from the vehicle by firefighters and taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are unknown.

There is word the RCMP dog that was in the vehicle was uninjured.

The SUV impacted the rear of the semi cab and it is unknown if the semi driver was injured.

More to come…

 

 

 

