Stoney Trail sudden deaths a case of murder-suicide: Calgary police

Calgary police said Monday the deaths of two people found in the Stoney Trail and Nose Hill Drive N.W. area last week have been ruled a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the area for reports of a sudden death at about 9 a.m. on Friday. When investigators arrived, they found two people dead — a woman in her 70s was discovered in a car and a man in his 50s was found below the bridge on the riverbank.

Police said the woman was the man’s mother.

READ MORE: Calgary police believe father intended to kill both daughters in fatal fire

“Police believe the man caused the death of his mother, prior to dying by suicide,” the Calgary Police Service said in a news release.

“This incident is believed to be domestic in nature.”

WATCH (May 27): Domestic violence an epidemic in Calgary, victim advocates say

Police said officers had no previous domestic-related involvement with the family.

Officers said the names of the victims will not be released as per the family’s request and because there is “no investigative need.”

CPS said this marks the sixth of 12 homicides in the city in 2019 that are domestic-related.

READ MORE: Robert Leeming charged with second-degree murders of Jasmine Lovett, Aliyah Sanderson

Police encourage those experiencing abuse or violence in an intimate or family relationship to reach out for help, saying the harmful behaviours often become worse over time.

People can access support by calling 211 or contacting the Connect Family & Sexual Abuse Network at either 1-877-237-5888 (for sexual abuse) or 403-234-7233 (for domestic abuse).

Victims of domestic violence can also contact the Calgary Police Service any time at 403-266-1234 or 911 if they are in immediate danger.