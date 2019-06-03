Politics
June 3, 2019 6:21 pm

Premier signals early election again as Manitoba legislature set to break for summer

By The Canadian Press

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister dropped his strongest hint of a looming election Monday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has given his strongest signal yet of an early election as the spring sitting of the legislature wraps up.

Pallister paid tribute today to legislature members who are not running in the next election, including New Democrats Rob Altemeyer and James Allum, and Independent Cliff Graydon.

The politicians have promised to stay on until the next election scheduled for Oct. 6, 2020.

Pallister has repeatedly hinted he is eyeing an election this year, and his farewell comments signal that it could come before this October, when the legislature is scheduled to resume for the fall.

The premier is scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday.

The legislature is expected to sit well into the evening to pass several bills into law, including one to cut the provincial sales tax to seven per cent from eight as of July 1.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

