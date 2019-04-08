Politics
April 8, 2019 5:01 pm
Updated: April 8, 2019 5:02 pm

Pallister to give opponents 90-day notice before Mantioba election call

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press

After attending a meeting with Brian Pallister to discuss 'election financing' Monday, Manitoba Liberal leader Dougald Lamont says the premier cited the flood watch as a reason he would not be announcing an early election date, at least not this week.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he plans to give his political opponents plenty of notice of any early election call.

Pallister says he would provide the opposition parties, as well as the public, warning of an election 90 days before voters were to go to the polls.

That would give his opponents two months to prepare for the start of an election campaign, which cannot be longer than 34 days under provincial law.

The next Manitoba election is scheduled for Oct. 6, 2020, but Pallister has hinted for months that he may call it sooner.

The premier met separately today with the leaders of the NDP and Liberal party, and repeated his commitment not to go to the polls while spring flooding is a threat in some areas.

Pallister’s Progressive Conservatives have nominated more than half their candidates in recent weeks.

 

