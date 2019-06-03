Central Hastings OPP lay several impaired driving charges over weekend

Central Hastings OPP laid several impaired driving charges following collisions and traffic stops on the weekend.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Allan Mills Road in the Municipality of Stirling-Rawdon, about 70 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Police found a vehicle in the ditch, half submerged in water. The driver was not injured but police determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

READ MORE: Boater charged with impaired driving on Trent River: Peterborough County OPP

Tyler Mumby, 32, of Marmora, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 and driving as a novice with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. He’ll appear in court in Belleville on June 13.

CARELESS DRIVING

Around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to an alleged road rage incident on Highway 7 East in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake, about 60 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Police say an eastbound pickup truck passed another vehicle while allegedly driving erratically. It struck a passing vehicle, causing minor damages. Police say the accused stopped at the McDonald’s parking lot on Highway 7 in Madoc and allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the driver of the vehicle he damaged.

OPP located the accused on Russell Street in Centre Hastings.

Leslie Kotam, 48, of Campbellford was charged with driving while impaired, driving while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80, careless driving and driving a motor vehicle with an unsealed container of liquor.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. The accused will appear in court in Belleville on June 13.

TRAFFIC COMPLAINT

On Sunday around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of three vehicles allegedly driving erratically westbound on Highway 7 towards Madoc, about 75 kilometres east of Peterborough.

OPP stopped one of the suspect vehicles west of Madoc.

Kody Kearly, 29, of Fenelon Township (City of Kawartha Lakes) was charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs, having care and control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, driving a motor vehicle with an unsealed container of liquor and racing a motor vehicle – stunt driving. He will appear in court in Belleville on June 20.

WATCH: Concerns new impaired driving laws are overreaching