June 3, 2019 12:41 pm

Regina police searching for suspect in alleged attempted robbery, gun fired

Regina police are looking for a suspect in an alleged attempted robbery where a gun was fired on Saturday morning.

The Regina Police Service say they are searching for a male suspect involved in an alleged attempted robbery where a gun was fired on Saturday morning.

Police say the incident took place in the 3200 block of Dewdney Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Nobody was physically harmed during the attempted robbery, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as being in his early 20s, five-foot-four-inches tall and between 120-130 pounds with a slim build.

He was wearing a black bandana and grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

