Regina police searching for suspect in alleged attempted robbery, gun fired

The Regina Police Service say they are searching for a male suspect involved in an alleged attempted robbery where a gun was fired on Saturday morning.
Police say the incident took place in the 3200 block of Dewdney Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m.
Nobody was physically harmed during the attempted robbery, according to police.
Police describe the suspect as being in his early 20s, five-foot-four-inches tall and between 120-130 pounds with a slim build.
He was wearing a black bandana and grey hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
