Alberta man killed during rock climbing accident in Jasper

A man was killed while rock climbing in Jasper National Park last week.

According to RCMP, the victim was in the so-called Lost Boys climbing area near Leech Lake when he fell approximately 30 metres. The fall, which RCMP determined was accidental, happened at about 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 30.

Emergency crews were able to locate the climber, but he was pronounced dead a short time after.

The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Steven Stanko from Jasper.

RCMP said Stanko was climbing with three people from Jasper at the time of the fall.

The town of Jasper is located about 400 kilometres northwest of Calgary.