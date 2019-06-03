32-year-old Winnipegger named as victim in city’s 20th homicide
Winnipeg police have named the victim in the city’s 20th homicide of 2019.
Justin Silicz, 32, was the victim of a Sunday morning assault near Arlington Street and Notre Dame Avenue.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
