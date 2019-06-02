Serious assault on Notre Dame Avenue becomes Winnipeg’s 20th homicide of 2019

A man is dead after an early morning assault on Notre Dame Avenue.
The man was located injured by Winnipeg police officers near the intersection of Notre Dame and Arlington Street at around 4:35 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police are saying an assault took place, and a weapon was used.
The man was taken to hospital in critical condition.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigating two weekend homicides
Winnipeg police gave word just after 4 p.m. that the man died from his injuries.
The Winnipeg Police Service’s Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police identify victim in latest homicide as 25-year-old woman
This is Winnipeg’s 20th homicide of 2019.
More to come.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.