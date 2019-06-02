Serious assault on Notre Dame Avenue becomes Winnipeg’s 20th homicide of 2019

A man is dead after an early morning assault on Notre Dame Avenue.

The man was located injured by Winnipeg police officers near the intersection of Notre Dame and Arlington Street at around 4:35 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police are saying an assault took place, and a weapon was used.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Winnipeg police gave word just after 4 p.m. that the man died from his injuries.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

This is Winnipeg’s 20th homicide of 2019.

More to come.