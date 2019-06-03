Guelph residents furious over nighttime CN Rail train noise

Several sleep-deprived Guelph residents are furious after CN Rail trains kept them up all night long on Sunday.
Many were messaging their local councillors and Mayor Cam Guthrie on Monday morning to voice their frustration.
The sound of a blowing train horn could be heard in several neighbourhoods through the overnight, according to some residents.
Guthrie, MPP Mike Schreiner and MP Lloyd Longfield are all well aware of the issue, but it’s not clear if any of them have control over the noise.
An email to CN Rail has not been returned at the time of publishing.
