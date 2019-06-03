Guelph residents furious over nighttime CN Rail train noise

Several sleep-deprived Guelph residents are furious after CN Rail trains kept them up all night long on Sunday.

Many were messaging their local councillors and Mayor Cam Guthrie on Monday morning to voice their frustration.

The sound of a blowing train horn could be heard in several neighbourhoods through the overnight, according to some residents.

Guthrie, MPP Mike Schreiner and MP Lloyd Longfield are all well aware of the issue, but it’s not clear if any of them have control over the noise.

An email to CN Rail has not been returned at the time of publishing.

More to come

On it. — Mayor Cam Guthrie (@CamGuthrie) June 3, 2019

Thanks for reaching out. We have informed CN of our community's concerns. — Mike Schreiner (@MikeSchreiner) June 3, 2019

Train keeping you up in #Guelph? Here's @CNRailway public inquiry line: 1-888-888-5909 contact@cn.ca Apparently, they're working at night because it has to be below 22 degrees. And there's a broken train signal, so they're using their horn. pic.twitter.com/lj8azAo8hw — staceyhare (@staceyhare) June 3, 2019