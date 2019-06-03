Canada
June 3, 2019 2:48 pm

Guelph marking Clean Air Day on June 5 with free transit rides

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph Transit is offering free rides on June 5 as part of Clean Air Day.

Matt Carty / Global News
A A

Guelph Transit is offering free rides on Wednesday to mark Clean Air Day.

Commuters will be able to ride the bus at no charge between 5:45 a.m. and 12:15 a.m.

READ MORE: Guelph launches 2 surveys focused on expanding, improving transit

“Good air quality is important to our health, our environment and the economy,” the city said in a post on its website.

The city is also encouraging residents to choose other environmentally friendly options such as cycling, walking or carpooling.

The city referenced statistics by Environment Canada that show commuters can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by almost two thirds by taking the bus and not a car.

READ MORE: Guelph residents furious over nighttime CN Rail train noise

The city said one city bus can take 40 vehicles off the road, save 70,000 litres of fuel and keep 168 tonnes of pollutants out of the atmosphere each year.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Clean Air Day
Guelph
Guelph Clean Air Day
Guelph public transit
Guelph Transit
Guelph Transit Clean Air Day
Guelph Transit free
Guelph Transit free June 5
Guelph Transit June 5

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.