Guelph marking Clean Air Day on June 5 with free transit rides

Guelph Transit is offering free rides on Wednesday to mark Clean Air Day.

Commuters will be able to ride the bus at no charge between 5:45 a.m. and 12:15 a.m.

“Good air quality is important to our health, our environment and the economy,” the city said in a post on its website.

The city is also encouraging residents to choose other environmentally friendly options such as cycling, walking or carpooling.

The city referenced statistics by Environment Canada that show commuters can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by almost two thirds by taking the bus and not a car.

The city said one city bus can take 40 vehicles off the road, save 70,000 litres of fuel and keep 168 tonnes of pollutants out of the atmosphere each year.