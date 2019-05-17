Guelph launches 2 surveys focused on expanding, improving transit

The City of Guelph has posted two surveys that are focused on expanding Guelph Transit‘s Community Bus service and adding a route into the Hanlon Creek Business Park.

Both online surveys are looking for feedback from residents and are available until the end of May.

Guelph Transit currently operates two Community Buses that travel throughout the city.

Unlike regular buses, passengers can flag down or be dropped off by the Community Bus at any time, whether it’s at a designated stop or anywhere along the route.

The service operates hourly Monday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The city said last year’s review of Guelph Transit showed that riders value the Community Bus. But they would like to have increased frequency, additional routes and stops, and more door-to-door service.

Staff will be making recommendations on how to improve and expand the Community Bus service for Fall 2020.

That survey can be found on the city’s website.

The city also wants to know what bus riders think of a new route to the Hanlon Creek Business Park.

They are asking for comments from business owners and employees who work in the area on three proposed route options.

Residents living along the proposed routes are also encouraged to participate. Streets include Berry Drive, Downey Road, Milson Crescent, Peer Drive and Tanner Street.

Staff will make recommendations on the new route, which is expected to be considered by city council as part of the 2020 operating budget.

The survey can be found on the city’s website.

