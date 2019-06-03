Teen taken to Calgary hospital after being hit by truck

Calgary police are investigating after a teenage girl was hit by a truck near Central Memorial High School on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the 5100 block of 21 Street S.W. at around 8 a.m.

Police said it appears the victim was in a crosswalk when she was hit.

EMS said the victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The incident caused the closure of 50 Avenue S.W. between 20 and 22 Street S.W.

