Waterloo public schools hoisting Pride flag on Monday

All public schools in the Region of Waterloo will raise Pride flags on Monday in recognition of Pride month.

This is the third year that the Waterloo Region District School Board has chosen to commemorate Pride month in this manner.

“We believe that our schools are safe spaces for everyone that walks through our doors,” the board said in a statement. “Many of our students, parents, caregivers, staff and community members identify as LGBTQ+. Our strategic plan emphasizes that the well-being of all of our students and staff are met through a focus on equity and inclusion.

“Raising the Pride flag demonstrates this commitment to our students, staff, parents, caregivers and community members.”

The board says that schools with only one mast will see the Canadian flag fly above the Pride flag in keeping with the government of Canada’s flag protocol.