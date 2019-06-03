Premier Doug Ford will not attend Toronto Pride parade

Global News has learned Premier Doug Ford will not attend this year’s annual Toronto Pride parade.

In a statement to Global News, Ivana Yelich, a spokesperson for Ford, said: “Premier Ford has always said he will attend Toronto’s Pride parade when our front-line police officers are allowed to participate in uniform. He wishes all the organizers of Pride Toronto all the best for a successful month and festival weekend.”

Uniformed officers were banned from marching in the parade back in 2017 after concerns of racial profiling. In 2018, the disappearance of men in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village was among the reasons uniformed officers were once again banned.

In January, Pride members voted 163-161 to keep the ban in place.

In 2013, former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne made history by becoming the first premier to march in Toronto’s Pride Parade, the largest in the country.

“Pride is an important event where we can celebrate and accept each other for who we are. It’s all about spreading love and building community. I’m looking forward to participating again this year. It’s unfortunate that the Premier has made this choice,” said the Ontario Liberal Party’s Interim Leader John Fraser.