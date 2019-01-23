Pride Toronto members won’t allow uniformed police to march in the parade

Members of Pride Toronto have voted against allowing the city’s uniformed police officers from participating in this year’s parade.

The vote comes about three months after the organization lifted a ban on uniformed officers taking part in the annual event, saying the force was welcome to apply to be a part of this summer’s festivities.

WATCH: Oct. 16, 2018 — Toronto police invited back to Pride

But the decision to keep them out was made by a margin of 163-161 on Tuesday night.

The relationship between Pride Toronto and city police has been tense for the past two years.

READ MORE: Toronto police allowed to take part in 2019 Pride parade, organizers say

Uniformed officers were first banned from the parade in 2017 over concerns of racial profiling, and again in 2018 over criticism the force had not taken the disappearances of several men missing from the city’s gay village seriously.

In a statement Tuesday, Toronto police say they “remain committed to maintaining a dialogue with Pride Toronto as well as the larger LGBTQS community to deliver policing services that are inclusive and responsive to the needs of the community regardless of the outcome of one particular vote or event.”