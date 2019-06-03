Truck, trailer slide into river at Saskatoon boat launch

A truck and boat trailer ended up submerged in the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon on Sunday afternoon.

The truck was at the public boat launch on Spadina Crescent just before 5 p.m. when it slid into the river along with the boat trailer it was hauling, Saskatoon Fire Department officials said in a release.

The fire department’s water-trained personnel were sent to the scene, officials said.

They decided to use rescue divers to hook up cables to the truck and trailer and then pull them out using two tow trucks.

It took just over two hours for crews to successfully remove the truck and trailer from the river, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation.

