CBSA seizes 2.5 kilograms of suspected cannabis at Woodstock, N.B. crossing

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) arrested two travellers from the United States at the Woodstock port of entry last month.

MORE: Subscribe to the Cannabis IQ newsletter

Inside the travellers’ vehicle, the CBSA uncovered two large bags containing 2.5 kilograms of suspected cannabis. The seizure, made on May 26, was made with the assistance of a detector dog named Keo and her handler.

READ MORE: Transfer of U.S.-Canada border agents raises concerns of delayed crossings

The two travellers were turned over to the RCMP, who laid charges under the Cannabis Act for possession for the purpose of selling and unlawful possession for importation.

According to CBSA, officers in the Atlantic Region have made more than 70 seizures of cannabis in the first five months of the year.