Beaudry Metro station reopens in time for festival season

Commuters, rejoice: the Beaudry Metro station reopened on Monday morning just in time for summer.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) made the station in the city’s Gay Village off limits to public transit users in October 2018 as part of a long-term construction project.

“We did slabs, staircases, crack injection,” said STM spokesperson Amélie Regis.

Beaudry station was closed for a total of eight months as it underwent architectural, structural, electrical and mechanical work. During the closure, a shuttle bus service was available to bring commuters to nearby Papineau and Berri-UQAM Metro stations.

For some, the closure and detour were tough to manage during the winter months.

“It was a long walk,” said Emilie Wilson, who works in the area. “It was hard work.”

The STM says the station will remain accessible as renovations continue until March 2020.

“You don’t have a wow effect this morning because a lot of the architectural finishes have to be complete,” said Regis.

— With files from Global News’ Billy Shields