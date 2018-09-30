Merchants, commuters brace for effects of Beaudry metro station closure

Dani Heroux worries about what effect closing the Beaudry metro station will have on commuters.

She’s lucky, she uses it but typically only on weekends. “This will be a big issue,” she told Global News. “Especially in the winter. It will have a major impact.”

“I come here a lot for brunch, so I think this’ll affect my Sunday brunch plan,” Heroux also joked.

Dani Heroux shared two thoughts on the Beaudry closure: 1. winter time will be difficult for commuters, who will be offered up a shuttle bus between Berri-UQAM and Papineau. 2. She'll have to find another place for Sunday brunch now. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/homKtoL1Ob — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 30, 2018

Others warned of the impact construction would have on their business.

“It will affect us in big ways, monetarily,” said Nicolas Longtin-Martel, who runs a feminist bookstore co-op just across the street from the metro stop.

“They’re re-doing the roof of the subway, so they’ll close the road,” he said, adding that the noise will prevent the store from holding events, meaning customers will go elsewhere.

Others were somewhat more serious — Nicolas Langtin-Martel runs a feminist book co-op in the Village, across from the station. He said especially in April construction on Beaudry will have a dramatic impact on his business. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Qkd4K6yUlB — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 30, 2018

The agency managing the city’s metro system is overhauling the station with improved moving sidewalks, doors, floor and wall coverings and waterproofing work.

It held off from performing the renovations until October to allow the public to make the most of the festival season and the pedestrian stretch of Sainte-Catherine Street.

The STM will offer a shuttle bus linking the Papineau and Berri-UQAM metro stations in a loop. That bus will keep the same hours as the metro system.

This is the last day the Beaudry metro station will be open. The STM is about to undertake some major renovations. And as an aside, those renovations appear badly needed from inside the station. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/lA1PstlGgZ — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 30, 2018

The station is slated to remain closed until June 2, 2019. Smaller phases of improvements are set to continue until March 2020.

