Beaudry Metro station set to close this October

Montreal's Beaudry Metro station will close for eight months starting in October.

The Beaudry Metro station in Montreal is set to close for eight months due to major renovations starting Oct. 1.

The STM, Montreal’s public transit agency, said the long-term construction project started Monday, but transit users are still able to access the station until the fall.

The green line station in the city’s Gay Village will undergo architectural, structural, electrical and mechanical work. It will also get a facelift when it comes to signage and lighting.

Beaudry Street will also be closed for a five-month stretch starting next spring as part of the $23-million project.

The STM says there will be a shuttle service available to bring commuters to nearby Papineau and Berri-UQAM Metro stations.

The station and the street will reopen in June 2019.

