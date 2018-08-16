Deux-Montagnes train users to get discounted fares in wake of construction woes

Frustrated commuters who rely on the Deux-Montagnes train line are in for a bit of a financial break.

The Quebec government announced Thursday it will offer a reduced fare for public transit users on the train line as construction ramps up for the new electric Réseau express métropolitain (REM) transit system.

The move comes as delays on the Deux-Montagnes line continue to plague commuters. The spotty service recently caused a Laval resident to file a request for a class-action lawsuit.

Exo, the recently renamed transit authority that serves greater Montreal’s northern and southern ring, announced in July it could no longer guarantee people will get to work on time due to construction work related to the REM.

The transit authority has also blamed the extreme heat for this summer’s delays as well as the cold and snow during winter.

As part of the plan, Quebec Transport Minister André Fortin said commuters on the Deux-Montagnes line could be eligible to up to 30 per cent in savings on their annual or monthly train passes.

“Many projects are under way to improve our network and implement the largest transportation electrification project ever seen in Quebec,” he said in a statement.

“This work can disrupt daily commutes, which is why we must coordinate to make life easier for motorists and public transit users in the greater Montreal area.”

Commuters have until Aug. 20 to fill out a form through exo in order to get their new reduced fare.

Mesure tarifaire sur la ligne @exo6_DM : Jusqu'à 30 % de réduction. Remplissez le formulaire en ligne avant le 20 août. Voir les détails : https://t.co/moWYdAerdR — Exo – Réseau de transport métropolitain (@allo_exo) August 16, 2018

Construction on all four lines of the REM is expected to last until 2023, when the new train system is scheduled to open.

—With files from Global’s Gloria Henriquez and Dan Spector