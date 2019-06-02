Teen seriously injured in shooting in Rexdale on Sunday

A teenage boy has been seriously injured following a shooting in Rexdale early Sunday.

Police were called to the scene at Tandridge Crescent and Byng Avenue for reports of a male shot, just after 1 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located the victim in a car with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

SHOOTING:

Tanridge Cr + Byng Av

-Male(s) in a car

-Approached by other males in a car

-1 male shot

-Suspects fled in black 4 door car

-Officers o/s

-Victim located suffering serious injuries

-Emergency run#GO1009672

Officers allege the victim was approached by several other males in a car who opened fire on the victim.

Police are now searching for suspects who fled in what’s being described as a black four-door car.