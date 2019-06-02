Crime
June 2, 2019 10:10 am
Updated: June 2, 2019 10:40 am

Teen seriously injured in shooting in Rexdale on Sunday

By Web Writer  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A teenage boy has been seriously injured following a shooting in Rexdale early Sunday.

Police were called to the scene at Tandridge Crescent and Byng Avenue for reports of a male shot, just after 1 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located the victim in a car with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers allege the victim was approached by several other males in a car who opened fire on the victim.

Police are now searching for suspects who fled in what’s being described as a black four-door car.

