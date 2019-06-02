VPD seeking driver who fled after four-vehicle collision

Nobody was seriously hurt after a four vehicle collision last night tied up traffic for several hours Saturday evening.

It happened before 6:30 p.m., in the intersection of East 12th Avenue and Victoria Drive.

VPD collision investigators believe that a silver Mitsubishi driving south on Victoria Drive entered the intersection at East 12th against a red light.

The Mitsubishi was struck by a westbound van on 12th, causing the Mitsubishi to collide with a Hyundai SUV that flipped onto its roof and collided with a Mazda.

Several occupants were treated and released at the scene.

One person was taken to hospital for observation and has since been released.

The Mitsubishi fled the scene before police arrived, and was located, abandoned, several blocks away.

Officers are still trying to identify the driver of the Mitsubishi.

The intersection was tied up for several hours while investigators did their work.