Canadian SkyHawks parachute team dazzles with return of ENA air show

Plunging at speeds of over 64 km/h, only metres from the ground, the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, the SkyHawks, opened up the Ecole Nationals d’Aerotechnique’s (ENA) air show with jaw-dropping aerial stunts.

The event, put on by the aeronautic school in partnership with the City of Longueuil and aerospace giant Pratt & Whitney, made its return to the Saint Hubert Airport after 25 years.

Some 68 planes lined the runway and filled the skies, with aerial demonstrations from Spitfires, MiG-17’s and the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds.

READ MORE: Second woman pilot in Snowbird history hopes to inspire others

“We want to put the industry forward,” ENA director Pascal Désilets said, saying the showcase is promoting the aerospace industry.

Désilets said the school is one of the best in the world when it comes to aerospace and “people don’t know that is right in their back yard.”

Organizers hope to spread the love of flying by showing off the awesome stunts.

“We are trying to put the passion back in the heads of the young,” Désilets said.

READ MORE: Minister of transport announces new rules protecting Canadian air travellers

On full display at the air show was one of its most popular attractions, the Bombardier CSeries CS-100.

It is one of eight in the world and was donated to the school by Bombardier, intended to be used as a real-world classroom for students.

Plummeting down at breakneck speeds the @SkyHawksCanada dazzle the crowd with highflying stunts. pic.twitter.com/KKP6sLYaeD — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) June 1, 2019

Another crowd favourite at the show were the SkyHawks.

Parachuting in close proximity, the SkyHawks performed stellar parachute formations while gliding through the air at high velocity.

Capt. Frederick Morin has over 240 jumps with the Canadian Forces team.

The Chambly native did want to shine for this particular decent, he said, as he was preforming for a hometown crowd.

“I got lots of friends and family coming to the show and I cant wait to put on a show for them,” Morin said.

Captain Frederick Morin has 240 jumps under his belt with the @SkyHawksCanada.

Todays jump is special for the Chambly native who will be preforming before of a home town crowd at @ENAerotech Airshow .#airshow pic.twitter.com/mkTeYXFutQ — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) June 1, 2019

The event runs all weekend, from June 1 to the 2 at the Saint-Hubert airport with another Air show scheduled if weather permits Sunday afternoon.

WATCH: (2015) Parachuting beavers was really a thing 60 years ago