More smoky skies bulletins released for northern, eastern B.C. due to Alberta wildfires

Another round of smoky skies bulletins has been released for parts of B.C. as wildfires in Alberta continue to burn.

Roughly 10,000 people have been forced from their homes as three major fires threaten communities in the north of the province. At least six other fires are considered out of control.

The B.C. government released a bulletin Friday along with Northern Health, Interior Health and the First Nations Health Authority, warning the air quality could lead to adverse health effects.

The warning covers Fort Nelson, B.C. Peace River, McGregor, Williston, Muncho Lake Park and Stone Mountain Park to the north, and East Kootenay and Elk Valley to the southeast corner of the province.

On Saturday, the bulletin was lifted for all northern areas, but remained in place for East Kootenay and Elk Valley.

Interior Health spokesperson Brad Buie said Saturday morning the highest reading on B.C.’s Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) in the region was recorded in Cranbrook at a six, or “moderate” to “high” level.

That reading since dropped to around a four later Saturday afternoon.

The province and Environment Canada say smoky skies bulletins are subject to change within 24-48 hours.

Residents of any region under a smoky skies bulletin with pre-existing health conditions are being advised to limit their time outdoors and any physical activity if breathing becomes difficult.

A moderate rating under the AQHI says the general public does not have to worry about modifying their activities, however.

Buie said Interior Health is monitoring the situation and is reminding at-risk residents to monitor their breathing and follow the guidelines listed under the bulletin.

Smoky skies bulletins and air quality advisories have become commonplace in the region since the fires in Alberta broke out last month.

The haze even reached Metro Vancouver earlier this week, with some air quality monitoring stations in the region reporting a “high” level of fine particulate matter.

The haze has since shifted away from the Lower Mainland.

Alberta’s air quality, meanwhile, remains between “moderate” and “high” levels, with Edmonton reaching readings of 10 and above Saturday.