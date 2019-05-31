BC Emergency Health Services
May 31, 2019 8:29 pm

Child falls from 2nd storey at East Vancouver home

By Online Journalist  Global News

A young child was rushed to hospital Friday after falling from the second storey of an East Vancouver home.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said it happened around 2:45 p.m. at a home on East 11th Avenue.

It said the child was taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

Officials could not immediately confirm the child’s condition, age, or gender.

It was also unclear whether the child fell from a window or a balcony.

More to come…

