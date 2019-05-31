Police warn that man charged in connection with bus stop sex assaults residing in London

London police are warning the public about a man facing several sexual assault charges residing in the community.

Trevor Kamhunga is charged in relation to what police call a “series of sexual assaults” in London and in Peel Region involving a number of female victims in or near bus shelters. According to police, the incidents “were not isolated to one area of the city or time of day.”

London police announced at the end of October that a Trevor Kamhunga had been charged in connection with an incident on October 7 at a bus shelter near Oxford Street and Proudfoot Lane.

According to police, a 17-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by an unidentified male while waiting for a bus in the early evening hours.

At that time, police reported that the accused was already facing seven charges by Peel Regional Police.

London police have not specified why the public alert was issued on Friday, but police are reminding those who use bus shelters in the city to be aware of surroundings and to always be alert and cautious if a stranger “encroaches upon your personal space.”