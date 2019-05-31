Bear injured after being struck by SkyTrain in Port Moody
Conservation officers were called to Port Moody on Friday after a bear was believed to have been struck by a SkyTrain.
According to TransLink, staff noticed the bear, with injuries apparently caused by a train, near Moody Centre station around noon.
“Conservation officers were called to manage the response and remove the bear from the area,” said a TransLink spokesperson in an email.
The transit agency said transit users were temporarily required to switch to a shuttle train at Moody Centre and Coquitlam Central.
Global News has requested comment from the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.
