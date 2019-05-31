Bear injured after being struck by SkyTrain in Port Moody

Conservation officers were called to Port Moody on Friday after a bear was believed to have been struck by a SkyTrain.

According to TransLink, staff noticed the bear, with injuries apparently caused by a train, near Moody Centre station around noon.

READ MORE: Pair of cougars spotted on Skytrain tracks in Port Moody

#SkyTrain Millennium Line shuttle train operating between Moody Centre & Coquitlam Station due to an issue on the track. Passengers traveling between Lougheed & Lafarge need to transfer at both Moody Centre and Coquitlam Stn. Allow up to 10 mins extra travel time. Thank you! ^cm — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 31, 2019

“Conservation officers were called to manage the response and remove the bear from the area,” said a TransLink spokesperson in an email.

WATCH: Security camera captures cougars walking on Port Moody Skytrain tracks

The transit agency said transit users were temporarily required to switch to a shuttle train at Moody Centre and Coquitlam Central.

Global News has requested comment from the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.