Conestoga College announces downtown Kitchener campus, opening in 2020

Conestoga College will open a new campus inside Market Square in downtown Kitchener next year.

College president John Tibbits made the announcement Friday, just down the street at Kitchener City Hall where he said that the new 82,000 square foot campus will open in January.

READ MORE: New parking ticket system launches in Kitchener and Waterloo on Monday

When it opens, it is expected to house business programming for around 1,000 students.

It is then expected to introduce additional programs as it expands.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic welcomed the addition of the college to the downtown core.

“Locating this campus in Downtown Kitchener creates fantastic opportunities for welcoming these new students in collaboration with our vibrant business community in the heart of our city,” he said in a statement.

“This investment by Conestoga College is great news for downtown Kitchener and for the local economy as we continue to grow the presence of all three post-secondary institutions in our city.”

WATCH: (March 13, 2019) Doug Ford comments on possible Kitchener-Waterloo amalgamation