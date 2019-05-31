‘It’s the best job in the CFL’: new voice of the Roughriders ready for kick off

Derek Taylor still can’t believe he’s about to kick off his first CFL season as the new voice of the Riders.

The play-by-play announcer will broadcast Saskatchewan Roughriders games to listeners across the province and beyond.

READ MORE: Long-time friends now teammates on Saskatchewan Roughriders punt team

Recently relocating from Toronto to Regina for the opportunity, Taylor said he’s very grateful to hold the position.

“I thought, ‘I can’t believe they’re picking me to do this.’ This is an enormous job, knowing the CFL and knowing how important the Riders are … to the people of Saskatchewan,” Taylor said during training camp at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon on Tuesday.

“To think that you’re the guy qualified to deliver the games to them is very flattering and it’s the best job in the CFL.”

Taylor’s admits to being a statistics junkie, but what he’s really looking forward to is bringing 620 CKRM listeners exciting play-by-play commentary.

“Football is serious. We take it seriously, but it’s not always serious. There’s fun moments and there’s funny moments and those are the ones that keep me going,” Taylor said.

“But, honestly, I just want it to be fun. When there’s a two-hour rain delay in the game in Winnipeg, I want everybody to leave that night thinking, ‘you know what, we had fun listening.’”

READ MORE: Dickenson brothers to go head to head when Stamps, Riders meet in Calgary

Friday’s pre-season Rider game at McMahon Stadium will ironically be the first for Taylor, who grew up in Calgary Stampeder country.

Rod Pedersen stepped down as the voice of the Riders in January.