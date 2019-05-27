Saskatchewan Roughriders’ top brass field questions on Green and White Day

To kick-off the Saskatchewan Roughriders‘ Green and White Day, the team held their “state of the Rider Nation” fan forum indoors at SMF Field.

The CFL organization’s top brass/decision makers were in attendance to field some questions.

In regards to players that have really caught the head coach’s eye so far at 2019 training camp in Saskatoon, Riders head coach Craig Dickenson started with defensive back Nick Marshall.

“He’s moving well. He looks like he’s more comfortable in the system and being vocal with his teammates. I’ve really been impressed with Nick,” Dickenson said on May 25.

“[Linebacker] Cameron Judge … he came on late and his arrow’s straight up in terms of improvement.”

Riders general manager and vice-president of football operations Jeremy O’Day was asked about the league and the CFL Players’ Association, in regards to the new three-year collective bargaining agreement that runs through the 2021 season.

“As a former player, the thing that I did like is [that it’s] a little more long-term, medical for the players in case of injury because that’s important we take care of the players’ safety and their health and their concern,” O’Day said.

“I have former teammates that would have benefitted from things like that, but the relationship between the two, in my opinion, is better than it’s ever been.”

Mosaic Stadium will be the site of the 2020 Grey Cup and Riders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said it will be a provincial theme as 50 per cent of Saskatchewan fans at a game are from outside the City of Regina.

“We actually have a provincial outreach committee and their sole mandate is to really think about how we are going to engage the province and how we’re going to make sure the whole province feels like they’re a part of Grey Cup 2020,” Reynolds said.

“And even in the bid, we had ways we’re going to activate in Saskatoon and we’re looking really forward to that.”

Lastly, a question about defensive linemen Charleston Hughes and free-agent signing Micah Johnson. They finished first and second in the sack race last season with Hughes winning by one with 15.

The question – who will put up a bigger number this year?

“We are encouraged not to gamble, so the answer is no,” Dickenson said with a smile.

The Roughriders play their first 2019 pre-season game in Calgary on May 31.