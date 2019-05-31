More than half of British Columbians considering electric car next time they buy: poll

More than half of British Columbian motorists are considering an electric car as their next vehicle, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by B.C.-base Research Co., found 51 per cent of respondents who drive their own vehicles were “very likely” or “moderately likely” to choose an electric vehicle for themselves or their household as their next buy.

On Wednesday, B.C.’s NDP government passed legislation mandating that all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in B.C. be clean energy vehicles by 2040.

The province says interest in electric vehicles has been high enough that it had to top up the fund behind its $5,000 subsidy for electric vehicle purchases. Buyers are also eligible for an additional $5,000 from the federal government.

Gas prices in the Metro Vancouver area hit all-time highs several times in May this year.

According to the poll, drivers in Metro Vancouver (55 per cent) and Vancouver Island (52 per cent) were most likely to suggest they’d consider going electric, while the response was lower in the Fraser Valley (43 per cent), the Southern Interior (40 per cent) and Northern B.C. (37 per cent).

The poll also found respondents’ biggest concerns about electric vehicles were the price (24 per cent), concern about becoming stranded without a charging station (24 per cent) and lack of a charging station in places they normally drive (23 per cent).

The poll found that seven in 10 respondents supported the government’s goal of transitioning to 100 per cent new electric vehicles by 2040, while 49 per cent believed the goal was actually achievable.

The online poll was conducted between May 20 and May 22 among 800 adults in B.C. It is considered accurate within 3.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.