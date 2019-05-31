Police make second arrest in connection to shooting at Waterloo Subway shop

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made a second arrest in connection with the shooting at a Subway restaurant in April.

On Friday, police announced that Levi Alexander, 23, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated assault.

READ MORE: Police make arrest in connection to shooting at Subway shop in Waterloo

Two weeks ago, police announced they had also arrested a youth in connection to the shooting. He is facing similar charges.

On April 19, police were called to a plaza on King Street North, near University Avenue East at around 1:30 a.m., for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found one man who had been shot.

He was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: ‘It’s obviously very concerning’: Waterloo police chief of recent crime spree

Police later announced that there were a dozen people in the restaurant at the time of the shooting and that two other women had also suffered minor injuries.

Several days after, police released several photos from the scene and said there were more than 30 shell casings found at the scene.

On Friday, police announced that they believe the shooting was targeted.

READ MORE: Police report 2 more injuries in connection to Waterloo shooting at Subway shop

Police say they are also still on the hunt for two other men in connection to the April 19 shooting. They released images of the suspects who are believed to be between 19 and 25 years old.

One suspect was dressed in a blue hooded puffy vest with black pants and white shoes, according to police. The other was said to be wearing a black hoodie, grey pants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8446. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.