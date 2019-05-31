So much to do at International Children’s Festival of the Arts in St Albert

Once a year, the International Children’s Festival of the Arts invites us all to see the world through a child’s eyes. This year’s event features six indoor performances with international touring troupes like Koo Koo Kangaroo.

The Australian troupe Paper Planet also hosts a feature show set in a magical handmade forest full of paper creatures.

“It’s like a big interactive installation,” said Paper Planet’s Mischa Long. “A play space for kids to come into and create whatever they want using paper and tape.”

“The kids are an integral part of the show and we are following their leads and they are creating the stories that we follow,” said Long.

Would your kids love this?! We’re checking out #PaperPlanet, one of the many fun and interactive experiences to take in at the @IntlChildFest this weekend. Check out the segment Friday morning on @GlobalEdmonton. #yeg #ouryeg pic.twitter.com/Eph0LOm1dB — Margeaux Maron (@MargeauxMaron) May 30, 2019

If the kids are looking for something a little more hands-on, a number of workshops can cater to their imaginations.

From Bollywood dancing to paper making and drumming, artists from around the world will share their expertise in an interactive setting.

Tickets for the feature performances and workshops start at $17.50, but there’s also plenty of free family fun.

“There’s roving performers all over the site, so families, if you want to come down for the day over the weekend, there’s so many things you can do,” said Caitlin North, the festival programmer.

From spontaneous dance parties erupting in the heart of the plaza outside city hall, to magicians working a trick of the eye, the roving street performers have something for everyone.

“One of my greatest joys is finding the child-like smile in the adults,” said Heather Swain, a street performer known as the Queen of Rationalization.

“Our job is to make sure the tall people laugh as much as the little people,” said Swain.

“They get that spark in their face where they didn’t expect to have that beautiful laugh.”

The International Children’s Festival of the Arts runs until Sunday, June 2 in downtown St Albert.