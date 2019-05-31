Durham police looking for man who allegedly stole car during test drive
AJAX, Ont. – Police east of Toronto say they’re looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a car he was test-driving after responding to an online ad.
Durham Regional Police say the alleged victim from Markham, Ont., listed a 2016 Toyota Camry for sale online at Autotrader.ca.
READ MORE: Toronto man’s wheelchair-accessible car stolen with ‘priceless’ possessions inside
They say he arranged to meet a potential buyer last week at a location in Ajax, Ont., and the man began the test drive.
He allegedly asked if he could test the car’s brakes, then reversed and sped away.
READ MORE: Pickup truck owner finds vehicle after Kijiji test drive gone awry
The suspect is described as a man in his mid to late 20s with a slender build and full beard.
Police say the grey, four-door Camry has the licence plate CHXV 224.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.