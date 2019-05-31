Durham police looking for man who allegedly stole car during test drive

AJAX, Ont. – Police east of Toronto say they’re looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a car he was test-driving after responding to an online ad.

Durham Regional Police say the alleged victim from Markham, Ont., listed a 2016 Toyota Camry for sale online at Autotrader.ca.

They say he arranged to meet a potential buyer last week at a location in Ajax, Ont., and the man began the test drive.

He allegedly asked if he could test the car’s brakes, then reversed and sped away.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid to late 20s with a slender build and full beard.

Police say the grey, four-door Camry has the licence plate CHXV 224.