Traffic
May 31, 2019 1:28 pm

Homicide unit called to scene of sudden death in northwest Calgary

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary police on the scene of a sudden death at Stoney Trail and Nose Hill Drive N.W.

Cami Kepke/Global News
A A

The Calgary police homicide unit was called to the scene of a sudden death in northwest Calgary on Friday morning.

According to the Calgary Police Service, officers were called to Stoney Trail at Nose Hill Drive N.W. at about 9 a.m. for reports of a sudden death.

The homicide unit had arrived on scene as of 10:45 a.m. and the medical examiner was expected as well.

As a result of the investigation, southbound Stoney Trail at Nose Hill Drive was closed to traffic.

Calgary police did not have any details on the suspicious death as of 10:45 a.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary police sudden death
Calgary sudden death
Calgary Traffic
Northwest Calgary sudden death
Nose Hill Drive
Stoney Trail road closure
Stoney Trail road closure sudden death
Stoney Trail sudden death
Sudden death Stoney Trail

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.