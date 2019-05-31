Homicide unit called to scene of sudden death in northwest Calgary

The Calgary police homicide unit was called to the scene of a sudden death in northwest Calgary on Friday morning.

According to the Calgary Police Service, officers were called to Stoney Trail at Nose Hill Drive N.W. at about 9 a.m. for reports of a sudden death.

The homicide unit had arrived on scene as of 10:45 a.m. and the medical examiner was expected as well.

As a result of the investigation, southbound Stoney Trail at Nose Hill Drive was closed to traffic.

Southbound Stoney Trail at Nose Hill is currently closed for a police incident. Officers are on scene. Please use another route. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) May 31, 2019

Calgary police did not have any details on the suspicious death as of 10:45 a.m.