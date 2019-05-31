Barrie police searching for 2 suspects alleged to have used fake money at local store

Barrie police are searching for a man and a woman who reportedly used counterfeit bills to purchase dozens of items from the Winners on Bayfield Street in April.

The male suspect is described to be between 30 and 40 years old, about five-foot-10 and 170 pounds, and was wearing a blue and white Tommy Hilfiger jacket, a black baseball cap, sunglasses and jeans, police say.

The female suspect is also described to be between 30 and 40 years old, approximately five-foot-nine and weighing between 170 and 180 pounds, officers say. She was wearing a black shirt, tights and boots, police add, as well as a long grey sweater and patterned purse.

On the morning of April 28, police say, the suspects entered the store and chose a number of items from different departments before the male paid for them with several fake bills.

According to police, store staff later realized the bills were counterfeit.

Anyone with information can contact Const. J. Towns of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2702, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

