Man charged with forcible confinement, domestic assault in Peterborough

A Stouffville, Ont., man is facing charges, including forcible confinement, following an alleged domestic incident in Peterborough on Thursday night.

Peterborough police say the 19-year-old man and a female were involved in an argument at a residence. Police were informed that the man allegedly assaulted the female and prevented her from leaving a room in the residence.

The incident was reported to police, and officers were dispatched to the residence.

Further investigation revealed that the man had allegedly assaulted the same person during an incident in September 2018.

As a result of the investigation, the man was arrested and charged with forcible confinement and two counts of domestic assault.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

The name of the accused was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim, police said.