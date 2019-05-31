Macdonald Bridge to be closed on Saturday

The Macdonald Bridge, linking the Halifax Peninsula to Dartmouth, will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, June 1, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The bridge will be closed for paving areas around the towers on the road deck, sidewalk and bike lane of the suspended spans.

The bike lane and sidewalk will also be closed and the shuttle service will operate. The shuttle will leave the pick-up/drop-off locations every 30 minutes.

In Dartmouth, the shuttle stop is located at 30 Faulkner Dr., and in Halifax, it’s located at North and Gottingen Street. The shuttle bus can accommodate 17 people and 14 bikes.

There is also a free Halifax Transit ferry service with a bicycle, as part of HRM’s bike week.