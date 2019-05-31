Hamilton police investigating city’s 5th homicide of 2019

Hamilton police have now confirmed another homicide for 2019.

An investigation by the homicide squad is underway for Hamilton’s fifth murder in the area of Sherman Avenue North and Barton Street.

No details have yet been released on what occurred, however, detectives will update the media on scene later this morning.

The area is expected to be closed off to traffic for several hours.

HPS is confirming the 5th homicide of the year after a male was found near Sherman Ave & Barton St in #HamOnt. Det. Sgt. Peter Thom will be on scene at 10:30 a.m. to provide an update. https://t.co/ehyKKkFzFr — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 31, 2019