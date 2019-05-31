Barton Street
May 31, 2019 8:51 am
Updated: May 31, 2019 10:08 am

Hamilton police investigating city’s 5th homicide of 2019

Hamilton police have closed off an area around Sherman Avenue north of Barton Street for an investigation.

Hamilton police have now confirmed another homicide for 2019.

An investigation by the homicide squad is underway for Hamilton’s fifth murder in the area of Sherman Avenue North and Barton Street.

No details have yet been released on what occurred, however, detectives will update the media on scene later this morning.

The area is expected to be closed off to traffic for several hours.

