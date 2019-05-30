SIU clears police officer accused of ‘stomping’ on suspect’s arm in Burlington

Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared a Halton police officer accused of stomping on a subject’s arm during an arrest in March, 2018.

In his decision, Special Investigations Unit Interim Director Joseph Martino ruled that it appeared “reasonable force” was involved in the arrest of a suspect who allegedly damaged a car in downtown Burlington, and that it’s unclear how the man’s injury happened.

The incident in question happened on the evening of Wednesday, March 14, 2018, after officers from Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to Lakeshore Road and Elizabeth Street in Burlington after a person reported that a man, supposedly panhandling and “under the influence”, damaged her Jeep.

READ MORE: Man suffers serious injuries during suicide attempt at Hamilton police station: SIU

Police officers eventually tracked down the 32-year-old suspect, and a brief chase ensued, resulting in the alleged vandal being grounded in a nearby parking lot, arrested and taken to a police station where he was detained overnight.

The next morning, on his way to a Milton court, the suspect complained of a sore right arm. He was taken to hospital just before noon, where he was diagnosed with a fractured right elbow.

WATCH: SIU say there’s reasonable grounds to lay charges against Niagara Regional Police officer

An investigation revealed that after the suspect was handcuffed, he accused an unidentified officer of delivering a deliberate “stomp” to his right arm, causing his injury.

“If a police officer stomped on the Complainant’s elbow while he was handcuffed and not resisting then I have no trouble finding that the force used was excessive.” Martino said in his decision.

“However, the only evidence of this comes from a source that I do not believe is credible or reliable and whom I am hesitant to accept without corroboration.”

In closing, Martino went on to say that even if his assessment is incorrect, “it is impossible to determine which of these four officers delivered the alleged blow.”