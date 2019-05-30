Saskatoon man swapping Star Wars collection for house down payment

In a single year, a Saskatoon man amassed a $30,000 Star Wars toy collection that is now up for sale, so the owner can buy a house.

Terry Grady began buying the collectibles after he received a large sum of money. Combined with his usual paycheque, he collected hundreds of action figures, space craft and other toys.

“Star Wars is not only a passion and an obsession, but I grew up with it,” said Grady, who recalled being about four years old when his dad introduced him to the Empire Strikes Back.

His prized possession is a page from Carrie Fisher’s personal script for Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. He bought it for $900 on eBay, in part, because he related to the woman who played Princess Leia.

Fisher died at age 60 in December 2016. Prior to her death, the actress was open about her life with addiction and mental illness.

Grady said he hasn’t used alcohol in nearly two years. He also said he feared an influx of money could jeopardize his sobriety, so he started hoarding.

“I didn’t want to feel tempted, so I bought a bunch of a toys and a Harley [Davidson motorcycle],” Grady said.

With a girlfriend and 15-year-old son in Saskatoon, Grady said his priority is now to raise thousands of dollars for a down payment.

The idea isn’t some fantasy from a galaxy far, far away. An Edmonton collector and certified appraiser is selling a rare Canadian release of a decades-old Jawa figure for $30,000.

The vinyl caped creature is expected to go to a pop culture auction house this fall.

It’s not unusual for people to acquire unique collectibles as both a hobby and part of a diverse portfolio, according to Sean Meshke, a HollisWealth portfolio manager.

Many clients will own vintage cars, but he knows of others who collect stamps, Lego and expensive alcohol. Maintaining an item in its original shape, especially the packaging, goes a long way, Meshke said.

Collectors should also keep in mind that the more niche the subject matter, the longer-term the investment may need to be.

“It becomes a lot harder to find an actual buyer on the other end and it takes a lot longer to sell that asset,” Meshke said.

Grady has posted more than $8,000 worth of Star Wars items on Facebook Marketplace.