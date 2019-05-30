Environment Canada stats confirm lack of rain in B.C. this spring

It’s been a hot, dry spring throughout many regions of British Columbia.

Preliminary numbers from Environment Canada show that from Victoria to Cranbrook to Fort St. John, there’s been a noticeable drop in precipitation this year during the months of March, April and May.

READ MORE: Be fire smart: B.C. Wildfire Service issues reminder as hot weather hits Southern Interior

For example, Vancouver normally receives 267.4 millimetres of precipitation during those three months. But for March, April and May of 2019, Vancouver has received just 172.9 mm, or 64.7 per cent of its normal precipitation.

Abbotsford was at 65.3 per cent of normal. Environment Canada’s climatological statistics for normal precipitation are averaged between 1981 and 2010.

Heading east, Vernon was at 47.1 per cent, Kelowna at 50.4 per cent and Penticton at 62.6 per cent.

WATCH (May 9, 2019): Lack of snow means the Okanagan needs rain to prevent drought

Other B.C. cities with below-normal precipitation levels include Victoria (57.1 per cent), Nanaimo (43.3 per cent), Comox (34.4 per cent), Cranbrook (56.7 per cent), Kamloops (68.8 per cent), Quesnel (56.8 per cent), Prince George (51.3 per cent), Smithers (88 per cent), Terrace (54 per cent), Fort St. John (41.6 per cent) and Fort Nelson (35.4 per cent). Notably, Williams Lake was at 106.9 per cent while Watson Lake in the Yukon was at 12.9 per cent.

For May, the numbers are even lower: Vancouver (46.7 per cent), Abbotsford (53 per cent), Nanaimo (31.9 per cent), Comox (25.9 per cent), Vernon (41.6 per cent), Kelowna (42.3 per cent), Penticton (58 per cent), Kamloops (63.9 per cent), Williams Lake (87.5 per cent), Quesnel (34.7 per cent), Smithers (54.9 per cent), Terrace (32.1 per cent), Fort Nelson (22.6 per cent) and Watson Lake (9.9 per cent).

WATCH: Evacuation orders expand as northern Alberta wildfires grow

Not all communities, though, are showing precipitation decreases in May when compared to the spring average. Communities that did not see a precipitation decrease included Victoria (74.6 per cent) Cranbrook (63.6 per cent), Prince George (61.2 per cent) and Fort St. John (48.5 per cent), though they are still well below normal.

The preliminary numbers were dated to May 28, with confirmation expected to take place in early June.

WATCH (May 27, 2019): Hot and dry conditions not helping fight against Chuckegg Creek wildfire

Since April 1, there have been 217 fires so far in B.C., with 28 alone in the last seven days.

Of these 217 fires, it has been determined that 207 were human-caused, five were lightning-caused and five were caused by an unknown factor.

With hot, dry weather in the Okanagan forecast for the week along with a small chance of rain, B.C. Wildfire is reminding the public to be extra vigilant.

“We would like to remind people to be smart on their properties by removing fuels as well as making smart choices when heading out to the backcountry,” said B.C. Wildfire information officer Taylor McDonald.