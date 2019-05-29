Be fire smart: B.C. Wildfire Service issues reminder as hot weather hits Southern Interior

Sunny skies and warm temperatures are in the Okanagan forecast for the next week.

With hot weather expected to heat up and dry out the region, the BC Wildfire Service is once again reminding Valley residents to be fire smart.

“Wildfire prevention and risk mitigation is a shared responsibility,” said B.C. Wildfire Service information officer Marla Catherall.

A common misconception is that most human-caused wildfires are started by cigarette butts or campfires. There are many other ways that #BCwildfire can be caused by people, such as by the use of ATVs. Always be cautious when conducting any activity that may cause a wildfire. pic.twitter.com/fY6fe5mWq6 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) May 27, 2019

“So it’s important that everyone does their part and remain vigilant in any activities that could pose a risk for starting fires.”

Of the six fire centres in B.C., three have open fire bans and restrictions: Northwest, Prince George and Cariboo. The Northwest region also has a campfire ban.

Open fires and campfires are still permitted in Coastal, Kamloops and Southeast fire regions, though maybe not for long.

Effective at noon on Thursday, May 30, 2019, Category 2 open burns will be prohibited throughout the Coastal Fire Centre's jurisdiction to reduce #BCwildfire risks and protect public safety. More info: https://t.co/SmIsvfC32h pic.twitter.com/fJyoi2wDpl — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) May 28, 2019

“There is some discussion about the need for a category two and three burn restriction,” said Catherall. “That is happening currently, but, as there are no bans right now [in the Kamloops Fire Centre], we’re asking the public to remain vigilant.”

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, there have been 213 fires since April 1, including 27 in the last seven days.

Of the 213 fires to date, 95.3 per cent have been deemed human-caused, with lightning accounting for 2.3 per cent. The remaining 2.4 per cent have an unknown cause.

Further, there are currently 31 active fires, including 10 fires sparking to life in the last two days. The suspected causes of the 31 active fires are: 77.4 per cent human caused, 12.9 per cent lighting caused and 9.7 per cent unknown.

Continuing on with lightning, a chance of thunderstorms and lightning are in the Okanagan forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Environment Canada is calling for temperatures between 30 C on Thursday and 25 C on Tuesday.

Update: Line of thunderstorms upgraded to severe. Strong wind, small hail, and heavy rain possible for Coquihalla Highway. #BCHWY5 #BCstormhttps://t.co/pdZSfGG5zU — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) May 29, 2019

For Thursday, a mix of sun, cloud and rain is in the forecast, with a 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The projected high is 30.

It’s the same scenario for Friday, though with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

For Saturday and Sunday, the national weather service is calling for sunny skies and respective daily highs of 29 and 27.

For Monday and Tuesday, Environment Canada is predicting a mix of sun and cloud with respective highs of 26 and 25.