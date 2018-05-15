Lack of rain affecting Manitoba frog population

Frogs croaking as they wake up from their winter hibernation is a telltale sign of spring, but with the lack of significant precipitation in southern Manitoba lately, it’s a sound that’s been dampened.

Wildlife expert Barret Miller told 680 CJOB that with conditions this dry, it’s tougher for frogs to find puddles or water.

“The lack of snowpack meant things froze deep,” Miller said. “A lot of frogs that would be hibernating in a shallow puddle, or in the case of a wood frog, underneath that leaf litter. It was a pretty tough winter and if you made it through, you’re waking up to your usual puddles and ponds maybe not being there.”

However, there is some good news on the horizon for local amphibians.

The forecast calls for showers Thursday night and periods of rain on Friday.

That suits Miller just fine.

“All of our more permanent bodies of water around the city are still there, they’re just down.”

But he added there could be some concerns if Winnipeg doesn’t get rain soon.