Winnipeg seeing driest conditions in almost 40 years

Winnipeg has not seen any measurable precipitation in 31 days.

The last time there was a dry spell like this, was 1976. That year the city went 47 days between Oct.9 and Nov. 24 without any measurable rain or snow.

Measurable precipitation is any rain that is 0.2 millimetres or more or the equivalent to 0.2 mm of melted snow.

The last time Winnipeg saw any precipitation was April 12, 2018.

If this continues past Tuesday it will mark the driest spring in more than a century. In 1882 Winnipeg went 34 days between March 21 and April 23 without rain.

The forecast remains dry early this week so the drought will continue for at least a little while longer. If Winnipeg doesn’t see any rain by Tuesday May 15, it will put Winnipeg in the top 5 all time droughts in the city.