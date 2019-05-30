Edmonton police believe man charged with possessing child porn babysits children

Police announced Thursday that a 36-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with possession of child pornography. The Edmonton Police Service said the accused is also being investigated for an alleged sexual assault on a minor.

In a news release, police said they believe Colin Lee Betchuk babysits children and may have advertised his services online.

Related Edmonton man facing child pornography charges after tip from Texas

“As such, police are releasing a photo of Betchuk and would like to speak with anyone who may have used his babysitting services in the past,” the EPS said. “Police initiated an investigation into Betchuk earlier this month, which led investigators to believe there may be additional complainants.

“The EPS’ Child Protection Section continues to investigate with the assistance of ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.”

Anyone who has given Betchuk unsupervised access to their child is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.