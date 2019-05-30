Entertainment
May 30, 2019 4:38 pm

R. Kelly facing 11 additional sexual abuse charges: reports

By Evening/Weekend Supervisor, Breaking News  Global News

Singer R. Kelly is facing new sexual abuse charges in Chicago.

A Cook County Grand Jury returned an indictment with 11 felony charges, including counts of aggravated sexual abuse and assault, according to a court document obtained by Entertainment Tonight and local media reports.

Three of the counts involve a victim between the ages of 13 and 16.

Kelly, an R & B singer who rose to prominence in the ’90s with hits such as “I Believe I Can Fly” was charged in February with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

The 52-year-old was accused of abusing four women, three of whom were minors at the time of the alleged crimes.

He pleaded not guilty and is currently out on bail.

— With files from The Associated Press

